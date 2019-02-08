As strike continues, CTU leaders question charter network’s finances

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Since Tuesday, 175 teachers and paraprofessionals have been on strike at four Chicago International Charter School campuses that are managed by Civitas Education Partners.

Now, union leaders are raising concerns about the charter network’s finances.

The strike is the culmination of months of stalled contract talks between charter school educators represented by the Chicago Teachers Union and the charter school network operated by Civitas Education Partners. Key issues include pay raises, healthcare, staff ratios and class sizes.

Both sides were back at the bargaining table Friday. Negotiations are slated to continue through the weekend.

