A cold weekend ahead, highs in the 20s
-
Snow, record-breaking cold expected to hit much of Illinois
-
Temps rise, but cloudy, damp weather on tap this weekend
-
Canceled flights, delayed trains and icy roads as winter storm moves east
-
Seasonably cool week ahead of cold, possibly stormy weekend
-
Mild weather to continue until weekend chill
-
-
Wintry air to return after springlike Monday
-
What were the lowest temperatures and biggest snowstorms from 1952-65?
-
It’s officially the second coldest day in Chicago weather history
-
Overnight snow, freezing drizzle could lead to slick morning commute
-
Dismal December open to turn sunny by weekend
-
-
How many days has the temperature reached or exceeded normal?
-
Freezing rain could mean slippery Monday morning commute
-
After cold weekend, another brutal cold snap on the way