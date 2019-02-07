× Winter Weather Advisory for Freezing Rain continues into the mid-morning well west of Chicago/along and north of I-88

With temperatures hovering around the 32-degree mark, a Winter Weather Advisory (purple-shaded counties on the headlined map) for freezing rain continues until mid-morning in general for the area well west of Chicago and north of Interstate-88. If traveling or outside this morning, be alert for slick spots, especially on untreated surfaces in the Advisory area.

A center of intensifying low pressure will track out of Missouri northeast today, passing over Chicago early afternoon, through Lower Michigan into Ontario Canada by this evening. Temperatures will slowly rise this morning with showers and thunderstorms possible much of the day – even a few severe storms could occur directly south and east of Chicago (see Slight to Marginal risk area outlined on the map below).

Very strong west to northwest winds gusting to 40 mph will signal a change to much colder conditions behind the departing low pressure. Rains will cause additional rises on area rivers, note Flood Warnings/Advisories in green on the headlined map.