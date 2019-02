A Wind Advisory is in effect for several Chicago area counties until 3 a.m.

The advisory is issued for Dupage, Cook, Lake, Kankakee, Iroquois, Kane, Will, Grundy, Kendall in Illnois and Porter, Newton, Lake, Jasper, LaPorte in Indiana.

Powerful wind gusts of up to 45 to 50 mph are expected.

These strong winds will bring arctic chill back into the Chicago area. Wind chills will dip as low as -20 by Friday morning.

