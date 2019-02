The last remaining reason to leave your home has been eliminated. Taco Bell is now delivering.

Taco Bell announced on Facebook Thursday that delivery is now an option through Grubhub, and a free one if you order $12 worth of food.

Forbes reports delivery is available in 65% of Taco Bells across the nation.

Want to know if you’re in the lucky 65%? Check out the delivery info on Taco Bell’s website.