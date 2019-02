Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Reverend Al Sampson, a civil rights leader in his own right, shares personal stories of working alongside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Informed with MLK's political and pastoral sensibilities, Sampson is calling Chicago's mayoral and aldermanic candidates together for a conference February 16th.

SOUL SLATE PAC Plebiscite Convention

Saturday February 16, 10a -4p

American Postal Workers Union

4217 S Halsted St

Chicago

To register, visit soulslatepac.com