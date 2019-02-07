× Mount Prospect changes vehicle sticker after backlash

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. — Northwest suburban Mount Prospect has redesigned its new vehicle sticker after complaints from some residents.

The sticker that went on sale Feb. 1 was intended as a tribute to local law enforcement.

But some resident say one of the images on the sticker — an American flag with black and white stripes and one blue stripe — has appeared in white nationalist imagery and events, including the violent marches in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017.

Officials say the new, redesigned sticker celebrates the police department’s community outreach and inclusion efforts.