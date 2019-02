Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Angela Pearson - Director of Bridal Boutique by New Name

Anne Polencheck - Director of New Name

-For more information about purchasing a dress, accessories, etc. OR donate a dress....

Bridal Boutique by New Name is located in Wheaton, IL

http://bridalboutiquebynewname.org

bridalboutiquebynewname@gmail.com

(they accept dresses up to 7 years old)

-New Name:

PO Box 632

Glen Ellyn, IL 60137

http://www.new-name.org