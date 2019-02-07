Melting snow and ice causing flooding for some across Chicago area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Temperatures will be plunging to single digits again.

Until then, Chicago residents have to deal with melting snow and ice -- and the flooding that comes with it.

In the Ravenswood Gardens neighborhood on the Northwest Side, high-standing water made it difficult to cross streets Thursday.

Students and parents walking to Waters Elementary School in the 2500 block of W. Wilson had to hop over puddles of water at intersections.

Workers from the Streets and Sanitation Dept. came to their aid by opening up manhole covers, allowing standing water the drain.