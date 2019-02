× Man killed, another injured in Englewood shooting

CHICAGO — One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting in the city’s Englewood neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday at 71st and Union.

The men were sitting in a parked car when two men approached and opened fire.

47- year old Lawrence Lee was fatally shot in the head. A 57- year old man was taken to the hospital with a graze wound to the back.

No one is in custody.