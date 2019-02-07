Lunchbreak: Healthy ways to boost your soup & a recipe for a vegetarian hot pot
Recipe:
Vegetarian Hot Pot
By Christy Brissette, MS, RD, President of 80 Twenty Nutrition www.80TwentyNutrition.com
Serves: 4
Ingredients
¼ cup dried mushrooms (such as shiitake)
8 cups of water, divided
4 cloves garlic, smashed
4 slices ginger
1/3 cup rice wine vinegar
¼ cup reduced sodium soy sauce or tamari
6 oz Brown Rice Noodles
2 tbsp sesame oil
8 hardboiled eggs, peeled and sliced
3 cups Bok Choy or other greens, chopped
1 cup cremini mushrooms, sliced
2 cups bean sprouts
4 green onions, sliced
Sriracha to taste (optional)
Directions:
- To make your mushrooms stock: In a large glass or ceramic bowl or measuring cup, pour 4 cups boiling water over the dried mushrooms. Let this steep for 5 minutes.
- Meanwhile, bring 4 cups of water to a boil. Add the mushroom stock, garlic, ginger, rice wine vinegar and soy sauce. Bring to a boil again. Remove from heat and add the noodles and sesame oil. Stir and set aside.
- Place the eggs and all of the veggies into individual bowls for serving.
- To serve, give each person a bowl and allow him or her to fill with eggs and veggies. Ladle the hot soup into each bowl and let stand for 5 minutes. Enjoy!