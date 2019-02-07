CHICAGO-AREA SCHOOL CLOSINGS AND DELAYS

Lunchbreak: Healthy ways to boost your soup & a recipe for a vegetarian hot pot

Christy Brissette, registered dietitian and President of 80 Twenty Nutrition

http://80TwentyNutrition.com

Recipe:

Vegetarian Hot Pot

 Serves: 4

Ingredients

¼ cup dried mushrooms (such as shiitake)

8 cups of water, divided

4 cloves garlic, smashed

4 slices ginger

1/3 cup rice wine vinegar

¼ cup reduced sodium soy sauce or tamari

6 oz Brown Rice Noodles

2 tbsp sesame oil

8 hardboiled eggs, peeled and sliced

3 cups Bok Choy or other greens, chopped

1 cup cremini mushrooms, sliced

2 cups bean sprouts

4 green onions, sliced

Sriracha to taste (optional)

Directions:

  1. To make your mushrooms stock: In a large glass or ceramic bowl or measuring cup, pour 4 cups boiling water over the dried mushrooms. Let this steep for 5 minutes.
  2. Meanwhile, bring 4 cups of water to a boil. Add the mushroom stock, garlic, ginger, rice wine vinegar and soy sauce. Bring to a boil again. Remove from heat and add the noodles and sesame oil. Stir and set aside.
  3. Place the eggs and all of the veggies into individual bowls for serving.
  4. To serve, give each person a bowl and allow him or her to fill with eggs and veggies. Ladle the hot soup into each bowl and let stand for 5 minutes. Enjoy!