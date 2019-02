Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pat Tomasulo is not running for Chicago mayor. To make sure everyone is aware and doesn’t put him as a write-in candidate The Bobblehead Hall of Fame created a commemorative limited edition “Don’t Vote Pat” bobblehead.

A portion of each bobblehead sold will go toward Pat's charity "Laugh Your Face Off."