× IHOP introduces the ‘Pancizza’ in honor of National Pizza Day

CHICAGO — IHOP has unveiled a never-before-seen food innovation, the Pancizza.

The “Pancizza” is a combination of America’s two most favorite round foods – pancakes and pizza — in one delicious dish.

The limited-time menu item was created by IHOP to commemorate National Pizza Day this Saturday.

IHOP has partnered with DoorDash to exclusively offer delivery of 7” Pancizzas in select restaurants in the Chicago, Dallas, New York City, and Los Angeles areas from February 8-10 for $0 delivery fee for first-time DoorDash users with the code PANCIZZA.

These individual-sized Pancizzas are available in three flavors – Original Buttermilk, Bacon and Cheddar, and Cupcake – for only $4.99 and each comes with a variety of signature IHOP syrups.

To view participating IHOP Pancizza locations, go to IHOP.com; to place an order download the IHOP mobile app, visit DoorDash.com or the DoorDash mobile app.