For the latest weather updates, visit wgntv.com/weather.
Cold temps Friday, snow possible over weekend
-
Temperatures climb Monday, light rain ahead of cooldown
-
Cold weekend with snow possible
-
Frigid temps not done yet, snow to fall Sunday into Monday
-
Overnight snow, freezing drizzle could lead to slick morning commute
-
Rain possible Friday, mild weekend possible
-
-
Cold, windy Sunday; snow moving east
-
Brutal cycle of cold and snow begins
-
Mild temps, rain possible Monday
-
Temperatures drop, heavy snow possible this weekend
-
Record cold Wednesday, weekend warmup on the way
-
-
Mild weekend with above average temps
-
Chilly through the weekend, some snow possible
-
Good travel day Monday, flurries may fall in time for Christmas