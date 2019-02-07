Cold returns—highs in the teens with sub-zero wind chills

Chicagoans will start the day with dangerous -10 to -20 degree wind chills, as west to northwest winds gusting over 30 mph combine with single digit temperatures. With arctic-source high pressure overhead, afternoon highs will struggle into the teens with sub-zero wind chills even though winds will be slowly diminishing. Sunshine does return finally after a 5 day hiatus—it’s the longest string of sunless days since February 2008.

Friday night into Saturday morning readings will bottom out at below zero in many locations—temperatures rebounding into the 20s by afternoon. Clouds will increase overnight with snow likely spreading into our area from the south and west early Sunday—some accumulation is possible. We take a break on Monday and then another round of accumulating snow appears likely next Tuesday.