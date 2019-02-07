× Body found in burned car in Lake County ID’d as missing Milwaukee teacher

GURNEE, Ill. – A body found in a burned car Saturday has been identified as Milwaukee-area teacher Kathleen Ryan.

The Lake County Coroner identified the body as 56-year-old Ryan Thursday.

Ryan was a teacher at St. Augustine Preparatory Academy in Milwaukee. She was reported missing Saturday after she was supposed to meet one of her sons at a basketball game, but she never arrived.

The son, one of her three adult children, coaches the boys’ basketball team at Carmel Catholic High School.

The car Ryan was known to drive was found on fire in the driveway of a home near Route 41 and Stearns Schools Road in Lake County. Inside the car was a body burned beyond recognition.

The coroner is still working to determine the cause of death.