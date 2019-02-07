Blackhawks Game Notes For Thursday vs. Vancouver
- Vancouver lost, 3-2, in Washington on Tuesday for its third loss in four games. The Canucks have scored two goals or fewer in nine of their last ten losses and are just 2-19-3 (.146) this season when held to two or fewer goals; they have gone 22-5-3 (.783) when scoring three or more.
- Chicago won, 6-2, in Edmonton on Tuesday for its fifth straight win coming off a five-game losing streak. The Blackhawks have scored 27 goals over those five wins, their most in a five-game span since scoring 27 from March 16-26, 1995.
- The Canucks have won each of the last five meetings with the Blackhawks, including a 4-2 win in Vancouver on October 31 this season. The Canucks have scored four or more goals in each of those wins and have held the Blackhawks to exactly two goals in each of the last four.
- Elias Pettersson scored in Tuesday’s loss to the Capitals, his 24th goal of the season. He leads the Canucks in goals (24) and points (47) this season; should he maintain that lead, he would join Brock Boeser last season as the only rookies in franchise history to lead the team in both categories.
- Patrick Kane scored a goal and added an assist against the Oilers on Tuesday, extending point streak to 12 games, the longest active streak in the NHL. He has 28 points (10g, 18a) over that streak, the most in a 12-game span by a Blackhawks skater in the last 30 seasons.
- Jonathan Toews logged two assists in the win over Edmonton on Tuesday and has 22 points (7g, 15a) in his last 16 games. He has 14 points (5g, 9a) in 15 games against the Canucks since the start of the 2013-14 season.