× A Winter Weather Advisory for Freezing Rain covers counties northwest and far west of Chicago until late Friday morning – Wind Advisory for gusts to 50 mph entire Chicago area late afternoon and overnight

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued, as a wintry mix of freezing rain/sleet and wet snow and subsequent glazing will develop across counties to the northwest and far west of Chicago complicated by westerly winds gusting to 50 miles per hour this afternoon, continuing overnight into Friday morning. Impacted are Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb and LaSalle Counties.

A Wind Advisory for westerly winds gusting to 50 miles per hour has been issued beginning late this afternoon and continuing overnight for all of the Chicago area encompassing northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana. Freezing of wet surfaces could make for slippery conditions tonight and Friday morning.

Dangerous travel and outdoor conditions in general are expected Chicago-area-wide as deepening low pressure moves off to the northeast and wrap-around precipitation rides strengthening and increasingly chilly westerly winds into our area. This afternoon/evening and possibly the Friday morning commutes may be impacted. Heavy weight of the glaze and strong winds could cause considerable tree and power line damage and subsequent power outages. Temperatures will be falling this after through the 30s into the 20s and even colder into the teens and single digits tonight. Wind chills later tonight and Friday morning will be in the dangerous -10 to -20 degree range.

Be prepared for this latest surge of dangerous winter weather.