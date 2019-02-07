4th grader beat with belts by teacher at CPS school, lawsuit says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A lawsuit is being filed Thursday against a teacher and the Chicago Board of Education by the family of a fourth grader who says he was beaten in school.

Jomuary Champ, 9, attends Tilton Elementary in West Garfield Park.

His family said he had welts from being beaten 20 to 30 times with two belts, after being slapped and dragged into a school bathroom last September.

The lawsuit says the teacher brought in a friend from outside of the school to help her carry out the beating.

A police source confirms that his teacher, Kristen Haynes, and her friend, Juanita Tyler, are both charged with battery.

Tyler is a distant relative of Jomuary, but he said he did not know her.

Jomuary's family said he was partially hospitalized for two months after the beating, and that he now takes medication for anxiety,

They said he had no significant history of discipline problems, and has been diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder.

A civil rights lawsuit is expected to be filed in federal court Thursday. Jomuary's family is expected to hold a press conference.

Chicago Public Schools has released the following statement regarding the incident:

"Every student deserves a safe learning environment and the district will not tolerate actions that place students in the way of harm. After learning of deeply concerning allegations, the district removed the employee from her position and launched a full investigation. While the investigation remains ongoing, the district is working directly with the school to ensure support is available for the student and family."