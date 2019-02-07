× 1-year-old fatally shot in the head on South Side

CHICAGO — A 1-year-old child was fatally shot in the head Thursday evening on the South Side, according to officials.

According to police, the child was sitting in the rear passenger side of a parked vehicle on the 9900 block of South Throop Street around 5:30 p.m. when a “dark older model sedan” pulled up next to the vehicle and someone inside fired shots, striking the child.

The child was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park in critical condition and was transferred to Comer Children’s Hospital. A police source said the child was pronounced dead at Comer Children’s Hospital.

Four other occupants were in the car with the child. No one else was hurt.

No one is in custody.

No further information was provided. The investigation is ongoing.