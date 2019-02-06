Winter Weather Advisory issued for overnight; Cold temps to follow

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Wednesday night into Thursday morning for several Chicago area counties.

The advisory has been issued until 9 a.m. Thursday for DeKalb, McHenry, Lee, Lake, Kane, Ogle and La Salle counties.

Freezing rain is expected along with ice accumulations of up to one to two tenths of an inch. The precipitation may mix with sleet at times this evening near the Wisconsin border.

The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute and the Thursday morning commute.

The precipitation will turn to rain area-wide Thursday followed by some flurries.

A drop in temps is expected Thursday night. While it will not be near the cold seen earlier this month, the windchills will be noticeable.

After a period of rain THU AM, a lobe of bitterly cold air arrives by early FRI, but thankfully nothing on par with the breed of cold associated with the Polar Vortex last week. #ilwx @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/kRParFooPq — Bill Snyder (@billyweather) February 7, 2019

Flooding remains a concern in parts of Illinois as well.

Updates at wgntv.com/weather