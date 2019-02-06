Winter Weather Advisory until mid-morning, Winter Weather Advisory for freezing rain starting tonight into Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A Winter Weather Advisory for freezing drizzle continues in effect until 9AM CST this Wednesday morning for most of the Chicago area west of Chicago and I-55.

The Ice Storm Warning has been cancelled.

With a new low pressure system approaching from the southwest rain is forecast to spread back over our area tonight. With temperatures again expected to be close to or below 32-degrees, another Winter Storm Advisory for freezing rain and sleet has been issued that will cover in general the area west and north of Chicago and along and north of Interstate-88 starting at 6PM CST and continuing overnight.

The City of Chicago and DuPage County south along and east of I-55 will likely experience temperatures in the mid to upper 30s for the next 24 hours, so have not been included in the threat for freezing precipitation.