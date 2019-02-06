× Bulls to trade Jabari Parker, Bobby Portis to the Wizards for Otto Porter: report

CHICAGO — The Chicago Bulls are trading two players to the Washington Wizards for Otto Porter, according to a report.

About an hour-and-a-half before the Bulls’ final game before the trade deadline Wednesday night against the Pelicans, Jim Boylen said he wasn’t told to hold anyone out of his lineup due to an impending trade.

Well, it appears something changed between then and tipoff at the United Center.

Per a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic and Watch Stadium, the Bulls will trade Jabari Parker and Bobby Portis to the Wizards for Porter.

The Washington Wizards are sending Otto Porter to the Chicago Bulls for Bobby Portis and Jabari Parker, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @WatchStadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 7, 2019

The Bulls or Wizards have yet to confirm the trade.

