Nephew of suburban police spokesman fatally shot while sitting in car with baby

MARKHAM, Ill. -- A Harvey police spokesperson is asking for help finding the gunman who killed his nephew.

Sean Howard says his nephew, 18-year-old Joshua Wright, was shot Tuesday while sitting in his car with his girlfriend and one-week old baby boy in Markham.

The family was parked outside the friend's house, when someone inside a SUV pulled up and opened fired.

Howard says at least 13 shots were fired into the car.

Wright was hit in the head, and later died at a hospital. His girlfriend was shot in the arm, and is recovering. The baby was not injured.

No one is in custody.