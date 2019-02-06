Nephew of suburban police spokesman fatally shot while sitting in car with baby

MARKHAM, Ill. -- A Harvey police spokesperson is asking for help finding the gunman who killed his nephew.
Sean Howard says his nephew, 18-year-old Joshua Wright, was shot Tuesday while sitting in his car with his girlfriend and one-week old baby boy in Markham.
The family was parked outside the friend's house, when someone inside a SUV pulled up and opened fired.
Howard says at least 13 shots were fired into the car.
Wright was hit in the head, and later died at a hospital. His girlfriend was shot in the arm, and is recovering. The baby was not injured.
No one is in custody.
41.593645 -87.694770