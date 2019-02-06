Name a cockroach after an ex for Valentine’s Day and this zoo will feed it to meerkats

EL PASO, Texas — Not thrilled about Valentine’s Day this year? A Texas zoo is offering a unique way to cope — workers will feed a cockroach stand-in, named after your ex, to the meerkats.

The El Paso Zoo calls it the “perfect Valentine’s Day gift,” and will display the cockroach names (first and last initial) on Facebook.

According to the post, they will be streaming live on Facebook starting Feb.11 as the “meerkat mob” devours the roaches.

El Paso’s isn’t the only zoo to use the widely-reviled insects as part of a Valentine’s Day promotion. New York City’s Bronx Zoo is once again selling naming rights to its four-inch Madagascar hissing cockroaches.

England’s Hemsley Conservation Center will also name a cockroach after the person of your choosing in exchange for a donation.