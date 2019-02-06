Multiple River Flood Warnings/Advisories across the Chicago area
Rains between a quarter-inch and an inch during the past 24-hours will cause additional rises on Chicago-area rivers and streams with ice breakups/jams complicating conditions in some areas. Flood Warnings are in effect for segments of the Kankakee, Illinois, Des Plaines, Kishwaukee and Rock Rivers with Flood Advisories for other river segments approaching bankfull. Additional rains are expected tonight into Thursday. Warning/Advisories are shaded in green on the headlined map.
The River Summary below prepared by the Chicago National Weather Service shows river stages today and Flood Forecasts/Advisories.
Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CST Wed Feb 6 2019
Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood Warnings/
Stage Today Change Advisories
North Branch Chicago River
Niles 10.0 M M M
Chicago (Pulaski Rd) 18.0 14.66 06 AM Wed -0.20
Des Plaines River
Russell 7.0 6.65 06 AM Wed 0.74 MINOR(ice)
Gurnee 7.0 6.44 06 AM Wed 1.76 MINOR(ice)
Lincolnshire 12.5 10.65 06 AM Wed 0.80 ADVISORY
Des Plaines 15.0 13.39 06 AM Wed 0.53 ADVISORY
River Forest 16.0 9.88 06 AM Wed 1.05
Riverside 7.5 5.42 06 AM Wed 0.38
Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5 7.88 06 AM Wed 0.83
Montgomery 13.0 12.40 06 AM Wed 0.08 ADVISORY
Dayton 12.0 9.62 06 AM Wed 0.49
East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook 19.5 17.39 06 AM Wed -0.62 ADVISORY
West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville 11.5 9.14 06 AM Wed -0.54
Du Page River
Plainfield 12.0 8.87 06 AM Wed -0.39
Shorewood 6.5 4.00 06 AM Wed -0.29
Iroquois River
Rensselaer 12.0 9.88 06 AM Wed 0.42
Foresman 18.0 15.78 06 AM Wed 0.43 ADVISORY
Chebanse 16.0 13.46 06 AM Wed 0.74
Iroquois 18.0 16.07 06 AM Wed 0.43
Sugar Creek
Milford 18.0 15.37 06 AM Wed -1.83 ADVISORY
Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge 10.0 7.86 06 AM Wed -0.44
Kouts 11.0 8.68 06 AM Wed -0.55
Shelby 9.0 11.91 06 AM Wed 1.20 MINOR
Momence 5.0 5.16 06 AM Wed -0.97 MINOR
Wilmington 6.5 12.46 06 AM Wed -0.13
Thorn Creek
Thornton 10.0 6.21 06 AM Wed -0.02
Little Calumet River
Dyer 12.0 4.26 06 AM Wed -0.36
Munster 12.0 8.88 06 AM Wed -0.08
South Holland 16.5 10.88 06 AM Wed -0.08
Mazon River
Coal City 12.0 5.96 06 AM Wed -1.71
Vermilion River
Pontiac 14.0 7.52 06 AM Wed -2.07
Leonore 16.0 14.09 06 AM Wed -3.90
Upper Illinois River
Morris 16.0 11.32 06 AM Wed -0.34 ADVISORY(ice)
Ottawa 463.0 463.29 06 AM Wed 1.20 MINOR(ice)
La Salle 20.0 22.33 06 AM Wed 1.74 MINOR(ice)
S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb 10.0 M M M
Kishwaukee River
Belvidere 9.0 4.56 06 AM Wed 0.43
Perryville 12.0 12.57 06 AM Wed 1.26 MINOR(ice)
Pecatonica River
Shirland 12.0 11.02 06 AM Wed 0.70 ADVISORY(ice)
Rock River
Rockton 10.0 9.14 06 AM Wed -0.08 ADVISORY(ice)
Latham Park 10.0 M M M MINOR(ice)
Rockford (Auburn St) 9.0 4.78 06 AM Wed -0.13
Byron 13.0 M M M MINOR(ice)
Dixon 16.0 17.26 06 AM Wed 0.70 MINOR(ice)