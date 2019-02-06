CHICAGO-AREA SCHOOL CLOSINGS

Multiple River Flood Warnings/Advisories across the Chicago area

Rains between a quarter-inch and an inch during the past 24-hours will cause additional rises on Chicago-area rivers and streams with ice breakups/jams complicating conditions in some areas. Flood Warnings are in effect for segments of the Kankakee, Illinois, Des Plaines, Kishwaukee and Rock Rivers with Flood Advisories for other river segments approaching bankfull. Additional rains are expected tonight into Thursday. Warning/Advisories are shaded in green on the headlined map.

The River Summary below prepared by the Chicago National Weather Service shows river stages today and Flood Forecasts/Advisories.

Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CST Wed Feb 6 2019

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr Flood Warnings/
                     Stage    Today            Change Advisories

North Branch Chicago River
Niles                 10.0        M  M              M
Chicago (Pulaski Rd)  18.0    14.66  06 AM Wed  -0.20

Des Plaines River
Russell                7.0     6.65  06 AM Wed   0.74 MINOR(ice)
Gurnee                 7.0     6.44  06 AM Wed   1.76 MINOR(ice)
Lincolnshire          12.5    10.65  06 AM Wed   0.80 ADVISORY
Des Plaines           15.0    13.39  06 AM Wed   0.53 ADVISORY
River Forest          16.0     9.88  06 AM Wed   1.05
Riverside              7.5     5.42  06 AM Wed   0.38



Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5     7.88  06 AM Wed   0.83
Montgomery            13.0    12.40  06 AM Wed   0.08 ADVISORY
Dayton                12.0     9.62  06 AM Wed   0.49

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook           19.5    17.39  06 AM Wed  -0.62 ADVISORY

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville           11.5     9.14  06 AM Wed  -0.54

Du Page River
Plainfield            12.0     8.87  06 AM Wed  -0.39
Shorewood              6.5     4.00  06 AM Wed  -0.29

Iroquois River
Rensselaer            12.0     9.88  06 AM Wed   0.42
Foresman              18.0    15.78  06 AM Wed   0.43 ADVISORY
Chebanse              16.0    13.46  06 AM Wed   0.74
Iroquois              18.0    16.07  06 AM Wed   0.43



Sugar Creek
Milford               18.0    15.37  06 AM Wed  -1.83 ADVISORY

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge          10.0     7.86  06 AM Wed  -0.44
Kouts                 11.0     8.68  06 AM Wed  -0.55
Shelby                 9.0    11.91  06 AM Wed   1.20 MINOR
Momence                5.0     5.16  06 AM Wed  -0.97 MINOR
Wilmington             6.5    12.46  06 AM Wed  -0.13

Thorn Creek
Thornton              10.0     6.21  06 AM Wed  -0.02

Little Calumet River
Dyer                  12.0     4.26  06 AM Wed  -0.36



Munster               12.0     8.88  06 AM Wed  -0.08
South Holland         16.5    10.88  06 AM Wed  -0.08

Mazon River
Coal City             12.0     5.96  06 AM Wed  -1.71

Vermilion River
Pontiac               14.0     7.52  06 AM Wed  -2.07
Leonore               16.0    14.09  06 AM Wed  -3.90

Upper Illinois River
Morris                16.0    11.32  06 AM Wed  -0.34 ADVISORY(ice) 
Ottawa               463.0   463.29  06 AM Wed   1.20 MINOR(ice)
La Salle              20.0    22.33  06 AM Wed   1.74 MINOR(ice)

S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb               10.0        M  M              M

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere              9.0     4.56  06 AM Wed   0.43
Perryville            12.0    12.57  06 AM Wed   1.26 MINOR(ice)

Pecatonica River
Shirland              12.0    11.02  06 AM Wed   0.70 ADVISORY(ice)

Rock River
Rockton               10.0     9.14  06 AM Wed  -0.08 ADVISORY(ice)
Latham Park           10.0        M  M              M MINOR(ice)
Rockford (Auburn St)   9.0     4.78  06 AM Wed  -0.13
Byron                 13.0        M  M              M MINOR(ice)
Dixon                 16.0    17.26  06 AM Wed   0.70 MINOR(ice)