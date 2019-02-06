× Multiple River Flood Warnings/Advisories across the Chicago area

Rains between a quarter-inch and an inch during the past 24-hours will cause additional rises on Chicago-area rivers and streams with ice breakups/jams complicating conditions in some areas. Flood Warnings are in effect for segments of the Kankakee, Illinois, Des Plaines, Kishwaukee and Rock Rivers with Flood Advisories for other river segments approaching bankfull. Additional rains are expected tonight into Thursday. Warning/Advisories are shaded in green on the headlined map.

The River Summary below prepared by the Chicago National Weather Service shows river stages today and Flood Forecasts/Advisories.