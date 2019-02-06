Midday Fix: Tango dance lessons just in time for Valentine’s Day
Professional Argentine Tango Dancers Daniela Roig and Hernan Prieto
Daniela and Harnan offer complimentary tango lessons at Artango Bar & Steakhouse in Lincoln Square every Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Learning to tango is the perfect way to enjoy a date night, celebrate Valentine’s Day, or just have fun and meet new people! (next class will be held on February 12).
“Every TUESDAY 7:30 p.m. we offer a FREE introductory tango class for total beginners. We will teach you the basic steps of tango. NO partner is required. After this class, you will be ready to join us in the Beginner Level class at 8 p.m. We don’t run our classes in sessions, so you don’t have to sign up or wait…just show up at Artango and start anytime!”
Event:
Artango Bar & Steakhouse
4767 N. Lincoln Avenue
Chicago, IL 60625
872-208-7441
Tango Tuesday at Artango
February 12, 19 & 26
Free lessons begin at 7:30 p.m.