Midday Fix: Tango dance lessons just in time for Valentine's Day

Professional Argentine Tango Dancers Daniela Roig and Hernan Prieto

Daniela and Harnan offer complimentary tango lessons at Artango Bar & Steakhouse in Lincoln Square every Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Learning to tango is the perfect way to enjoy a date night, celebrate Valentine’s Day, or just have fun and meet new people! (next class will be held on February 12).

“Every TUESDAY 7:30 p.m. we offer a FREE introductory tango class for total beginners. We will teach you the basic steps of tango. NO partner is required. After this class, you will be ready to join us in the Beginner Level class at 8 p.m. We don’t run our classes in sessions, so you don’t have to sign up or wait…just show up at Artango and start anytime!”

Event:

Artango Bar & Steakhouse

4767 N. Lincoln Avenue

Chicago, IL 60625

872-208-7441

Tango Tuesday at Artango

February 12, 19 & 26

Free lessons begin at 7:30 p.m.

http://artangosteakhouse.com

http://www.danielayhernan.net