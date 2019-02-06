× Man fatally shot near Dolton alternative high school

DOLTON, Ill. — A man was fatally shot near a Dolton alternative high school Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened near 144th Street and Indiana Avenue around 3:30 p.m. near the Academy for Learning High School. The man was shot multiple times.

Community activist Andrew Holmes said the man died from his injuries while he was in surgery.

The man did not have any identification on him. Police are trying to identify the man.

It is unclear if he was a student at the school or if he lived in the area.

No further information was provided.