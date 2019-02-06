Malort latte? North Side coffee shop pays tribute to iconic Chicago drink

CHICAGO — Deep dish. Hot dogs. The Garret Mix. Chicago has no shortage of signature flavors, and now a coffee shop on the North Side is taking one of the more infamous offerings and putting a new spin on it.

Finom Coffee in Old Irving Park has added a Malort Chai-town Latte to its menu.

That’s right — Malort.

The Chicago Tribune reported that Finom Coffee’s chef Rafael Esparza created the drink using Emperor’s House chai from Rare Tea Cellar, soy milk and a “house-made Malort syrup”.

The coffee shop introduced the concept in December on Instagram with a post that said, “Danny and I don’t drink so when someone gave us a bottle of Malört on opening day we knew it would be used mostly for decor, until today.”

The post goes on to say:

“I got tired of looking at it so I decided to make some syrup for all my Chicago folks who want to make #malortface before the sun goes down. I cooked off the alcohol but left some of the taste so you can bring unsuspecting out of towners in to torture them and take pics while they try to figure out why you’re doing this to them.”

They’re even offering to add the Malort syrup to other items of the drinker’s choosing.

“Feel free to add the syrup to anything we make, and if you’re trying to prank your homies just ask for your drink “Chicago style”. We’ll help you be diabolical, just make sure you have your camera ready.”