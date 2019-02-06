Lunchbreak: Yellowtail Aguachile
Rishi Manoj Kumar
Bar Sótano
443 North Clark Street (entrance in alley)
Chicago, IL 60654
Recipe:
Yellowtail Aguachile of herby-spicy lime broth
Yields: 6 portions
Ingredients:
Yellowtail, slices 1 lbs.
Aguachile broth:
Lime juice 1.5 cups
Serrano, fresh 1 ea
Hoja Santa, fresh 6pcs [a Mexican pepperleaf]
Cilantro, fresh 6 sprigs
Water 1 cup
Ancho Verde 1 oz (2 T) [a spicy liqeur from ancho & poblano chiles]
Salt
Sugar
Garnishes:
Tomatillos, thinly sliced 1 pc
Serrano, 1 pc
Micro Cilantro ½ oz (1 T)
Red Onions, thinly sliced 1 oz (2 T)
Maldon Salt
Method:
- Slice yellowtail on a bias, to get ¼ inch slices. Lay them on a tray and refrigerate till ready to use.
- Aguachile broth, place all the ingredients in a Vitamix blender (or other blender) and blend on high speed until everything is blended smooth. Strain the broth and cool down.
- Slice all the garnishes and refresh them in ice water to make it crisp.
- Plate the fish on a bowl, pour over the aguachile broth, then garnish over the fish and finish off with a good amount of maldon salt to season the fish.
- Best served with some crackers.