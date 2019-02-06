CHICAGO-AREA SCHOOL CLOSINGS

Lunchbreak: Yellowtail Aguachile

Bar Sótano

443 North Clark Street (entrance in alley)
Chicago, IL 60654

www.barsotano.com

Recipe:

Yellowtail Aguachile of herby-spicy lime broth

Yields: 6 portions

Ingredients:

 Yellowtail, slices       1 lbs.

Aguachile broth:

Lime juice                  1.5 cups

Serrano, fresh          1 ea

Hoja Santa, fresh     6pcs [a Mexican pepperleaf]

Cilantro, fresh           6 sprigs

Water                          1 cup

Ancho Verde             1 oz (2 T) [a spicy liqeur from ancho & poblano chiles]

Salt

Sugar

Garnishes:

Tomatillos, thinly sliced      1 pc

Serrano,                                 1 pc

Micro Cilantro                       ½ oz (1 T)

Red Onions, thinly sliced    1 oz (2 T)

Maldon Salt

Method:

  1. Slice yellowtail on a bias, to get ¼ inch slices. Lay them on a tray and refrigerate till ready to use.
  2. Aguachile broth, place all the ingredients in a Vitamix blender (or other blender) and blend on high speed until everything is blended smooth. Strain the broth and cool down.
  3. Slice all the garnishes and refresh them in ice water to make it crisp.
  4. Plate the fish on a bowl, pour over the aguachile broth, then garnish over the fish and finish off with a good amount of maldon salt to season the fish.
  5. Best served with some crackers.