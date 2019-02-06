Local Muslim leaders say apology not enough after Cubs patriarch Joe Ricketts’ racist emails

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Local Muslim organizations are demanding more than just an apology from the family that owns the Cubs, after racist and anti-Muslim emails linked to the family's patriarch surfaced.

Emails from Joe Ricketts were posted online Monday that included some racist jokes, Islamophobic rants and some conspiracy theories. The emails date back as far as 2009.

In one exchange, Ricketts reportedly said, "Muslims are naturally my (our) enemy."

Muslim leaders gathered to express shock and disappointment over the leaked emails.

The 77-year-old apologized on Monday, claiming the emails do not reflect his values and he believes bigotry is wrong. His son, Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts, also apologized and noted that his father is not involved with team operations.

The Chicago leader of the Council on American-Islamic Relations says it’s actually good that those private sentiments are now so public.

Ahmed Rehad and others are hopeful the Cubs will be willing to meet with the Muslim community to discuss meaningful ways to move forward.

The email scandal has distracted from spring training. Cubs gear left Wrigley just last week for Arizona, where pitchers and catchers are set to report next Tuesday.

The Cubs have not yet responded to the Muslim community’s request for a meeting,