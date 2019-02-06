CHICAGO-AREA SCHOOL CLOSINGS

Illinois Senate committee to consider $15 minimum wage

MIAMI, FL - MARCH 10: A Now Hiring sign is seen as the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that nonfarm payrolls increased by 235,000 in February and the unemployment rate was 4.7 percent in March, in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A Senate Democrat plans to push for a phased-in $15 minimum wage in Illinois.

Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford of Maywood says she’ll likely present her legislationWednesday to the Executive Committee.

It would increase the state’s minimum wage from $8.25 per hour to $15 over six years.

It would apply statewide. Business groups protest that the minimum wage should be tiered to reflect differing economies throughout Illinois.

Lightford said last week she fears a worker in central Illinois making less than one in Chicago would not have the same opportunity to escape poverty.

Lightford last won an increase in 2006. It topped out at $8.25 in 2010. Chicago adopted its own path to $15. The minimum in the city moves to $13 this year.