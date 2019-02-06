Ice jam breakups along Kankakee River causing flooding, evacuations

WILMINGTON, Ill. — An ice jam is breaking up along the Kankakee River in northeastern Illinois and forcing evacuations.

The National Weather Service on Wednesday morning issued a flash flood warning for parts of Grudy and Will counties, blaming rapid breakups of an ice jam on the Kankakee River.

A Flash Flood WARNING has been issued for Will and Grundy County. #ilwx https://t.co/6zdDpyxx3r — Mike Janssen (@MikeJanssenWX) February 6, 2019

Will County Emergency Management Agency officials say evacuations were being recommended in the Wilmington area. The weather service says low-lying areas near Channahon, Coal City, Diamond and Minooka also would be affected, including Channahon State Park about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of downtown Chicago.

DEVELOPING: Multiple agencies are being called to intersection of Will and Cottage in Wilmington with at least one or several water rescues being needed. Expect Lorenzo and Will Roads to be closed in the area for a while. — Jeremy Scott (@JScott_Radio) February 6, 2019

The weather service says multiple roadways are flooded. The warning lasts until 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Wilmington, IL: #Breaking #IceJam along the Kankakee River has caused a flash flood in the area:

-Several homes already surrounded by water

-Several families have been evacuated@NWSChicago @WillCountyEMA #ILwx pic.twitter.com/78kH7b4Tz2 — Captured News (@CapturedNews) February 6, 2019

Authorities warned last week that an ice jam stretching 7 miles (11 kilometers) along the river near Wilmington could break up, leading to flash flooding.

For residents looking for updated information, call hotline: 815-724-1617