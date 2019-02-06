× Fmr. IL lawmaker in “revenge porn” case pleads not guilty

Former Illinois lawmaker Nick Sauer pleaded not guilty through his attorney on Wednesday in a “revenge porn” case.

The 36 year-old arrived at the Lake County court well before his arraignment on 12 felony counts, all linked to the alleged, nonconsensual dissemination of sexual images of two women.

Sauer has been out on bond after turning himself in last month in the wake of a 14 page grand jury indictment.

It outlined the 12 counts and Sauer’s alleged dissemination of the images of the victim’s private parts, supposedly on fake social media accounts.

Sauer was forced to resign from office.

In court on Wednesday, the state revealed the case includes two flash drives and significant digital evidence.

Meantime, the defense requested a review of the cell phones of the two victims.

Sauer is due back in court for a status hearing on March 21st.

A trial date is set for August 19th.