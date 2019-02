Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A young woman was struck by a car Tuesday in the Medical District.

The 19-year-old was crossing Harrison St., outside Rush University Medical Center, when she was hit by a car turning left.

She was pinned under the vehicle until firefighters were able to get her out and was taken to the hospital where she is being treated for a broken hip.

The driver received several citations, including hitting a pedestrian, failing to slow down and driving without insurance.