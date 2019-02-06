Dancers take the leap for a chance to join world’s top troupes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Hundreds of young local dancers with big dreams left it all on stage for the chance of a lifetime this week.

It's one audition that holds the "Golden Ticket" in the dance world. You have two minutes and one shot to earn it. A handful will land scholarships with the top dance troupes in the world. Watching are meticulous judges from the world's most prominent dance companies, New York's American Ballet Theatre, Chicago's Joffrey, the Royal Ballet of London and Bolshoi out of Moscow.

The lucky few get a slip of paper moving them to the final round of the Youth America Grand Prix in New York in April. Auditions like this are happening all over the country and the world as prestigious dance companies scour stages for new talent.

WGN's Erin Ivory has the story of how these dancers took a once in a lifetime shot to soar on an even bigger stage.