Chris Bleck discusses the Bulls-Wizards trade on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - His timing on Wednesday's show couldn't have been any more perfect.

Just a minute or two before Chris Bleck appeared in the second half of Sports Feed, a report appeared from Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium which stated that the Bulls had traded Bobby Portis and Jabari Parker to the Wizards for Otto Porter.

Naturally, Chris gave his thoughts on the at deal along with the continued make-up of a Bulls team that is still searching for the right chemistry to move forward with during this rebuild.

All of these were topics of his discussion with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman on Wednesday's show, which you can watch in the video above or below.