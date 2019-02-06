Chicago Scene: Details on Cycle for Survival’s Chicago events

Daisy Wood, Abby’s sister and Cycle for Survival participant
Events:
http://www.cycleforsurvival.org
CHICAGO RIDERS FIGHT RARE CANCERS WITH CYCLE FOR SURVIVAL
Equinox leads thousands in high-energy indoor bike rides; every dollar raised goes to cutting-edge cancer research led by Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
WHEN: February 7, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. CST
February 8 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. CST
February 9 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST
February 10 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST
WHERE: Equinox The Loop, 200 West Monroe Street, Chicago IL 60606