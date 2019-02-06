Chicago-area hospital treated people who tried boiling water challenge

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the burn center at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood reports it treated eight people who attempted the exercise.

Hospital spokesman Jim Ritter says the patients treated range in age from three to 53 years.

Loyola burn surgeon Dr. Arthur Sanford warns people to not perform the challenge, noting “there is no safe way to do it.”

Temperatures in Illinois plummeted to double-digit subzero readings last week. Wind chill readings fell to more than 55 below zero in some areas.