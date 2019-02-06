Charges dropped against 16-year-old Marshall HS student tased by Chicago cops

CHICAGO — Prosecutors on Wednesday dropped all charges against a 16-year-old girl seen on video in a confrontation with Chicago police at Marshall High School.

Police said Dnigma Howard became combative when they were trying to escort her out of the school, and ended up tumbling down the stairs and using a Taser on her.

Howard was charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery and was accused of kicking, biting and spitting on two police officers stationed at the school, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

The newspaper reported that the officers were trying to remove her from the high school after she was suspended on Jan. 29.

However, Howard said she was being pushed toward the stairs and was defending herself. Video of the incident was recorded by another student.

The Fraternal Order of Police said they were unhappy with the decision to drop charges.