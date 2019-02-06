Author Angie Thomas thought she’d be a rapper, we’re so glad she was wrong

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Angie Thomas is a terrible rapper and we're so happy about it. Although her love for Tupac is evident in the title of "The Hate U Give," the hit film, based on the book that's been on the best sellers list for over 100 weeks.

Thomas says she unsuccessfully pursued a career in hip hop as a teen, but landed in literature and is bringing new voices to the stories that we read and watch with great acclaim.

Her latest novel, "The Come Up" takes place in the same neighborhood as "The Hate U Give" but it's not a sequel. "The Come Up"

Friday, February 8th, join Anderson's Bookshops for a conversation, Q&A, and book signing with Angie Thomas to celebrate "The Come Up." After a presentation and Q&A, the film version of "The Hate U Give" will be shown in the auditorium while the author signs books in the lobby.

Meet Angie Thomas

Friday 2/8 @7p

Community Christian Church

1635 Emerson Ln, Naperville

AndersonBookshop.com