A rapidly intensifying winter storm’s powerful backside winds to wallop the Chicago area with blast of frigid arctic air tonight and Friday; 40+ mph gusts likely; heavy wind-driven snows predicted across the Upper Midwest
Wind Chill Warning until noon, then Winter Weather Advisory for accumulating snow later and overnight
Record low possible with dangerous wind chill overnight, temperatures rise Thursday
What year did the wind chill factor and the heat index become part of the weather report?
One more mild day then rain, wind blow in colder weather
Winter Weather Advisory for 2 to 4 inches of lake-effect snow in northwest Indiana this evening – frigid cold sets in Chicago-area-wide tonight
Winter Weather Advisory continues in effect for light, blowing snow until later tonight
Winter’s coldest air blowing into the area
Pritzker issues disaster proclamation for Illinois ahead of ‘potentially historic’ cold
Dangerous wind chills early this Sunday morning-Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory for heavy snow and blowing snow tonight into Monday north and central portions of the Chicago area
Next big weather maker to bring rain and wind to Chicago
Warm but windy Monday, chillier temperatures arrive Tuesday
Frigid temps not done yet, snow to fall Sunday into Monday
Wind Advisory Chicago area-wide for gusts to 50 mph beginning midday and continuing into evening