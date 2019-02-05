WGN-TV announces 72nd season as home of Cubs baseball with 2019 broadcast schedule

CHICAGO, February 5, 2019 – Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV announces its 72nd season as home of Chicago Cubs baseball with the release of its 2019 broadcast schedule. WGN-TV will air 49 Chicago Cubs baseball telecasts, including four spring training and 45 regular season games. Leadoff Man pregame and 10th Inning postgame shows will also precede and follow select games. Play-by-play announcer Len Kasper returns for his 15th season in the Cubs television booth and will be joined by Jim Deshaies for their seventh season together. Chicago Cubs games have been televised by WGN since 1948.

Games of note include the season opener March 28th against the Texas Rangers, an April 14th matchup against perennial MVP candidate Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels; nine total games against division rivals Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals, and two tilts versus the defending National League Champion Los Angeles Dodgers. The complete WGN-TV broadcast schedule is attached.

