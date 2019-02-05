Postal worker fatally shot on I-57 just hours after separate shooting on expressway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK FOREST, Ill. -- A postal worker was shot and killed on Interstate 57, just hours after a separate shooting along the same freeway wounded a man and two boys.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Monday in the northbound lanes of I-57 near Cicero Avenue in Oak Forest.

The 55-year-old woman was on her way to work, when someone opened fire on her vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unknown at this time if she was the intended target.

The victim's name has not been released, but WGN learned she was a postal worker.

The shooting happened about six hours after a separate shooting a few miles away along northbound I-57 near Calumet Park. Police say a 38-year-old man was in critical condition and 15- and 12-year-old boys were in stable condition. An 8-year-old girl in the vehicle wasn't shot, but was taken to a hospital.

Police didn't immediately release information about any suspects or motives in the shootings.

