Police open ‘false report’ investigation into Chicago Ald. Moreno
CHICAGO — Detectives have opened an investigation into whether a Chicago alderman filed a false police report.
It comes less than a day after WGN Investigates reported on the strange circumstances surrounding Ald. Proco “Joe” Moreno’s claim that his car had been stolen.
The alderman calls it a “misunderstanding” between him and a woman he says he used to date. She spent the night in jail and has been charged with a misdemeanor after police arrested her driving the alderman’s Audi this week.
But she provided WGN with photos and text messages. They appear to show Moreno telling her to come pick up the car in earlyJanuary, one day before he reported it stolen.
Even after he filed that police report, Moreno continued friendly and flirtatious banter with the woman promising to see her more after the election.
Here’s what Moreno told WGN’s Meghan Dwyer Monday night:
Moreno: “Again it was a miscommunication with a person that I dated and uh is a friend of mine.”
Dwyer: “Why did you report that your car was stolen?”
Moreno: “There was a misunderstanding that she had it for longer than she wanted to and I had a hard time getting ahold of her so that was the only reason that I needed to.”
Moreno also told WGN: “There were calls that I wanted to have the car back so I got the car back. She’s fine. She’s a single mom who I’m trying to help out. You know, the road to hell is paved with good intentions.”
The Chicago Police Department released the following statement:
“At this point, the woman has been charged with misdemeanor trespass to a motor vehicle after she was pulled over while driving a vehicle that was reported stolen by the owner. Any questions about the case or charges now have to be directed to the Cook County State’s Attorney.’s Office. Based on new information, Chicago Police detectives have now opened a false report investigation.”
Moreno represents the 1st Ward, which includes portions of West Town, Wicker Park and Bucktown. He’s facing one challenger in the election later this month.