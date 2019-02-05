× Mesoscale Discussion – Freezing rain just to our west in Eastern Iowa/NW Illinois

The National Storm Prediction Center has issued a Mesoscale Discussion at 1:37PM CST describing freezing rain developing just to our west over eastern Iowa and Northwest Illinois. The discussion is below:

Mesoscale Discussion 0069 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 0137 PM CST Tue Feb 05 2019 Areas affected...portions of eastern IA...southwest WI...northwest IL and far northeast MO Concerning...Freezing rain Valid 051937Z - 060030Z SUMMARY...Light freezing rain, perhaps mixed with sleet, will increase in coverage through the afternoon. Freezing rain rates around 0.05 inches per 3 hours or greater are possible into late afternoon/early evening. DISCUSSION...Light freezing rain and sleet has been reported at several sites across central into eastern IA this afternoon. Latest radar trends indicate increasing precipitation coverage across eastern IA. Surface temperatures range from the upper teens to upper 20s across the MCD area and the depth of the near-surface freezing layer extends to about 2-3 kft. Atop this cold layer, a strong warm nose was evident in morning regional RAOBs as well as latest RAP forecast soundings and mesoanalysis around 850mb. As a result, freezing rain and sleet should be the predominant precipitation type into this evening. Precipitation intensity will be light, however, the ingredients are in place for potentially optimal ice accumulation given freezing temperatures and light winds. Ice accumulation/freezing rain rates may increase some toward 00z as forcing increases as a shortwave impulse currently in NE ejects east/northeast through the evening.