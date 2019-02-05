CHICAGO-AREA SCHOOL CLOSINGS

Mesoscale Discussion – Freezing rain just to our west in Eastern Iowa/NW Illinois

Posted 1:56 PM, February 5, 2019, by

The National Storm Prediction Center has issued a Mesoscale Discussion at 1:37PM CST describing freezing rain developing just to our west over eastern Iowa and Northwest Illinois. The discussion is below:

Mesoscale Discussion 0069
   NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
   0137 PM CST Tue Feb 05 2019

   Areas affected...portions of eastern IA...southwest WI...northwest
   IL and far northeast MO

   Concerning...Freezing rain 

   Valid 051937Z - 060030Z

   SUMMARY...Light freezing rain, perhaps mixed with sleet, will
   increase in coverage through the afternoon. Freezing rain rates
   around 0.05 inches per 3 hours or greater are possible into late
   afternoon/early evening.

   DISCUSSION...Light freezing rain and sleet has been reported at
   several sites across central into eastern IA this afternoon. Latest
   radar trends indicate increasing precipitation coverage across
   eastern IA. Surface temperatures range from the upper teens to upper
   20s across the MCD area and the depth of the near-surface freezing
   layer extends to about 2-3 kft. Atop this cold layer, a strong warm
   nose was evident in morning regional RAOBs as well as latest RAP
   forecast soundings and mesoanalysis around 850mb. As a result,
   freezing rain and sleet should be the predominant precipitation type
   into this evening. Precipitation intensity will be light, however,
   the ingredients are in place for potentially optimal ice
   accumulation given freezing temperatures and light winds. Ice
   accumulation/freezing rain rates may increase some toward 00z as
   forcing increases as a shortwave impulse currently in NE ejects
   east/northeast through the evening.