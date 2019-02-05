Lunchbreak: Red Velvet Sugar Cookies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Executive Pastry Chef Meg Galus at Somerset

Event:

Somersweets is an online pop-up shop from executive pastry chef Meg Galus featuring Valentine’s Day chocolates and confections crafted with the same care and creativity as award-winning desserts at Boka and Somerset. Chicagoans can place pre-orders for delicious, handcrafted Valentine’s Day themed chocolates, truffles, cookies, cakes and more through February 14. Orders can be picked up at Somerset between February 8-17. While pre-orders are both encouraged and preferred, there will be limited quantities of treats available onsite at Somerset for immediate purchase beginning February 8.

Location: 1112 N. State Street

Phone: 312.586.2150

Events Phone Number: 312.586.2140

https://www.somersweets.com/

www.somersetchicago.com

Recipe:

Red Velvet Sugar Cookies

Makes 12 cookies

Ingredients:

1 stick unsalted butter, softened

3/4 cup + 2 teaspoons of sugar

3/4 teaspoons of kosher salt

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 ½ cup all-purpose flour

¼ cup of cocoa powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon distilled white vinegar

Red food coloring (or natural alternative, such as beet powder)

Method:

Set ingredients out prior to starting so that they come to room temperature.

Cream butter and sugar in a stand mixer using a paddle attachment on low-medium speed, scrape well.

Add egg, vinegar and vanilla extract slowly to butter + sugar mixture, scraping often.

Combine flour, baking soda, and salt.

Add to the butter mixture in small batches, mixing until just combined, scrape well throughout to make sure ingredients are mixed.

Add food coloring, a little bit at a time, until the mixture is the desired shade of red.

Scoop cookie dough and put in the refrigerator for a few hours until dough is chilled.

Pre-heat the oven to 330F.

Roll cookie dough scoops in granulated sugar until they are thoroughly coated, place on baking sheet (either pan-sprayed, or on parchment paper).

Bake for 14 minutes.

Cool and store for a maximum of 2 days.