Jon Greenberg talks Walter Payton’s legacy, Joe Ricketts’ emails on Sports Feed

CHICAGO — He's the editor-in-chief of one of the fastest growing sports websites in the city, so naturally Jon Greenberg of The Athletic Chicago had a lot to say during his first appearance on Sports Feed.

Controversial emails from Joe Ricketts that were released this week dominated headlines for most of Monday and Tuesday — causing a stir with Cubs fans.

After a breakthrough 2018 season, Bears fans are eager to see whether their team can take a "Super" step next fall for the team's first championship since 1985. Greenberg also discussed his story in The Athletic on Jarrett Payton and what it means for him to carry on father Walter Payton's legacy.

Greenberg spoke with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman on Tuesday's show. Watch segments in the above and below video players.

