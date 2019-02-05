Universal Orlando now has a butt-naked troll that farts glitter

ORLANDO, FL — It’s official, Universal Studios Orlando now has a butt-naked farting troll.

Happening only in Florida, you can find a trio of dancing trolls — with one of them acquiring a special skill.

Universal Studios Orlando has a new character in one of its theme parks based off of a character from the 2016 Trolls animated movie. The troll, named Guy Diamond, is naked and farts glitter.

Yes, really.

Yes, he actually farts glitter! A character from @DWAnimation's #Trolls, Guy Diamond, is now meeting guests at @UniversalORL! Video by Jenny Ornstein. pic.twitter.com/YjmemuhL3Q — Attractions Magazine (@Attractions) February 2, 2019

A tweet from Attractions Magazine shows Guy greeting guests, doing a little dance — along with fellow “Trolls” characters Branch and Poppy — and then farting, as glitter fills the air.

Attractions Magazine reports that Guy is only meeting guests on weekends for now.