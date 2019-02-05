Icing most pronounced north & west of city overnight; new storm lifts into the Midwest with rain/wintry mix Wed. night; system to tug markedly colder air into the area Friday; late-week teens predicted along with sub-zero wind chills
-
Temps to reach 50s Monday
-
Freezing rain, sleet on Tuesday
-
Cold, windy Sunday; snow moving east
-
Snow Thursday evening; warm-up on the way
-
Record cold Wednesday, weekend warmup on the way
-
-
Brutal cycle of cold and snow begins
-
Temperature drop, single-digit temps on the way
-
Mr. Fix It with tips to prepare for winter weather
-
Winter Storm Watch, several inches of snow likely this weekend
-
How do sunspots impact our weather?
-
-
Temperatures drop, heavy snow possible this weekend
-
Freezing rain on the way, morning commute may be messy
-
An explanation of the seven daily forecast high/low temps on the Chicago Tribune weather page